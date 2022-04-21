The New Iberia City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the former Park Elementary School, and Mayor Freddie DeCourt said he has big plans for the property.
The property of the school was purchased for $110,111 from the Iberia Parish School Board after the city gave the only offer for the school.
DeCourt said that the purchase will first and foremost lead to the expansion of West End Park, with half of the school to be used by the New Iberia Police Department and the other half to be the future site of another Boys and Girls Clubs unit.
“This is huge because we really need to expand in all of our communities,” DeCourt said. “All of the ground around the property will be part of the park.”
The mayor said the school itself is laid out in a way that resembles an “H” and the four wings of each part of the building will be used for different purposes.
The two extra wings will be used for storage as well as community meeting rooms that can be used by the public.
“There’s a lot of Christmas decorations we used for Hopkins Street and other things that used to be stored at the former restrooms (in Bouligny Plaza),” DeCourt said. “I don’t like bringing everything all the way to the barn at Public Works and we’re beginning to run out of room there so this will give us some more space for park storage.”
With many city departments making use of the facility, along with the Boys and Girls Clubs, DeCourt said he is expecting to see more traffic in West End Park.
“One of the things you want to see is activity, I didn’t want to see that school just sit there and deteriorate,” he said. “It would just become a big blight instead of something useful to the community.”
The mayor said he is also searching for grants that would fund a computer lab inside the building, and training and equipment will be placed inside for the New Iberia Police Department to use as well.
Keeping a few of the former classrooms for community meeting spaces will also be a boon due to the demand from locals in the area who have asked for public spaces to have functions, he added.
“I’m excited about those extra classrooms because that could be meeting spaces for the community,” DeCourt said. “I get a lot of calls from people that would like a meeting space and this would give us more room.”