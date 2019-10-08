Former NIFD Chief Bourque dies at age 66

A funeral service has been set for former New Iberia Fire Chief Ronald Bourque, who died Friday at age 66 in New Iberia.
According to his obituary, Bourque retired from the New Iberia Fire Department after 40 years of faithful service. He began his career as a firefighter, then moved up to fire inspector and eventually becoming New Iberia fire chief in 1999 and retiring in 2014. Bourque replaced Chief Howard Fridley as chief.
Current Chief Gordon Copell said Bourque’s death is a loss to the local community, as well as a personal hit to the NIFD.
“I had the pleasure of working with Chief Bourque for 19 years of my almost 25 years of service,” Copell said. “His dedication to the fire service and the city of New Iberia cannot be measured.
“I would speak with him regularly after his retirement and get his insights on the direction I wanted to take the New Iberia Fire Department. He will be truly missed.”
According to his obituary, Bourque served the community with integrity, pride, joy and excellence.
Apart from his job, Bourque loved camping, fishing, gardening, going to the beach and taking daily walks with his wife.
Funeral services for Bourque will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 3 p.m.