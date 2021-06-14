Former Jeanerette Mayor Aprill Foulcard was arrested Friday on charges that included bank fraud, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
According to a statement from the NIPD, Foulcard allegedly went to a financial institution and requested nearly $10,000 in U.S. currency to be transferred to her bank account. The individual’s account had not authorized to do so, according to the statement.
Foulcard was charged for theft between $5,000 and $25,000 and bank fraud, and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. She was subsequently released.
The arrest comes more than a year after Foulcard was arrested for malfeasance in office as a result of her tenure as Jeanerette mayor.
The charges of that arrest stemmed from issues that would later cause the city to undergo a fiscal administration from the state of Louisiana.
The initial charges included failing to complete Jeanerette’s mandatory annual audit for three consecutive years, failing to remit witness payment fees to off-duty law enforcement agents within 30 days of violation, failing to pay federal payroll taxes and file timely quarterly reports, failing to pay state payroll taxes and file timely quarterly reports and finally failing to fulfill her personal obligation as an elected official not to misappropriate, misapply, convert, misuse or otherwise wrongfully take funds or property of the city of Jeanerette.
Foulcard was also indicted in 2018 on charges relating to her personal business Jaba Enterprises.
The indictments were against the four owners of the company, which included Foulcard.
The charges related to Medicaid fraud, racketeering, money laundering, conspiracy to commit forgery and maintaining false public records for the Jeanerette-based company.
The indictment came after an audit from the Louisiana Legislative Audit that cited multiple violations that JABA has been in violation of for several years. Some of the violations include a failure to conduct mandatory supervisory visits, inadequate documentation to support billing, incomplete service logs and a failure to complete mandatory sanction checks.