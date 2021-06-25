If you pass in front of the Sliman Theatre next week, you may think you’re in a time warp.
“Anatomy of a Murder,” starring James Stewart, will be prominently displayed on the marquee. You may even glimpse some vintage vehicles, or people in 1950s garb gawking on the street at posters for old Hollywood classics like “Some Like It Hot.”
Whatever you do, don’t panic. It’s all part of “Behind the Tomb,’’ a short film Speed Monkey Studios is shooting on location in Acadiana.
The 15-minute horror movie is Victor Hollingsworth’s entry into the Louisiana Film Prize competition, billed as the “best indie film competition on the planet.” Top prize for filmmakers is $25,000 cash.
The Plot
Hollingsworth’s film, set in 1959, tells the story of the fictional LeBlanc family. It opens as patriarch Edward LeBlanc is being laid to rest in his family tomb, after dying suddenly. He never trusted banks, so his life savings have been hidden somewhere, but he died without revealing his secret treasure trove. His son, Reed LeBlanc, is desperate to find the money. His beloved grandson, Bobby LeBlanc just misses his Pawpaw. He never got to say goodbye. Bobby and Reed come up with a plan to find the fortune. But secrets sleep among the dead — where they belong.
The Locations
Hollingsworth, film writer and director and his crew will be in and around New Iberia filming next week, with locations at the Evangeline (Sliman) Theater, Bourbon Hall and rural locations in Breaux Bridge and Youngsville.
Cast and crew of the film include David Tatman as Edward Leblanc, whose death sets the story in motion. Stephen Shawn Garland will portray Reed LeBlanc, son of Edward, hunting for his birthright. Brandon Stewart will play adult Bobby Leblanc, grandson of Edward. Producer Katie Groshong Lowe will play Madame Lilith, psychic and fortune teller. Ray Gaspard will play Father Melancon, LeBlanc family priest. Rounding out the cast is six-year-old Zander Green, portraying Bobby Leblanc as a boy.
Writer-Director has New Iberian Connections
The film was written by director Hollingsworth, who has not only a Louisiana but a New Iberia connection, hailing from Port Sulphur, attending both USL and LSU. His New Iberia connection? He worked as an intern at The Daily Iberian in 1978.
He carved out a successful journalism career, and began writing screenplays in 2006. His short, “The River Wye,” was a finalist in the prestigious British Short Screenplay Competition. His company, Speed Monkey Studios, currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, is producing “Behind the Tomb.”
“We’re excited to be filming in the New Iberia area,” Hollingsworth said. “I count my time there at The Daily Iberian as a good foundation for my journalistic career. Besides, South Louisiana people are creative, talented, accommodating and fun. I’ve spoken with the mayor, the fire chief and other officials. They’ve all been dedicated to doing whatever needs to be done to make this production work — my kind of people.”
Filming Schedule
The crew will be in town starting Monday, wrapping Saturday. Hollingsworth plans to move to New Iberia permanently as soon as possible, and relocate Speed Monkey Studios to the Queen City as well.
“There are so many talented and skilled people in the area, I know I’ll be making successful films for the foreseeable future here,” he said.
Local talent contributing to film
Hollingsworth has already tapped into local talent for the film. New Iberia artist Paul Schexnayder has painted several signs to be used in scenes in the film, and several of the crew hail from Acadiana.
“I want to do a premiere night of “Behind the Tomb” here in New Iberia,” said Hollingsworth. “I want New Iberia to become known as the city where an Oscar-winning film was made. I want to win an Oscar.”
What’s Next?
The next projects on Hollingsworth’s slate include a family drama involving a veteran with PTSD, or an action thriller pitting a female retired Marine and her invalid husband against meth-dealing thugs.
“It all depends on the budget which one goes first,” he said.
So if you happen to see what looks like some time-travelers from the 1950s downtown next week, just remember, they’re from “Behind the Tomb.”