Former Louisiana Governor Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III died this morning, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office.
Roemer, a Louisiana native, worked as an investor and banker before serving in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981 to 1988 and then serving as Louisiana governor from 1988 to 1992.
The former governor ran at the time as a reformer of the Louisiana educational system and made his name running a fierce campaign against governor at the time Edwin Edwards.
Roemer was 77, and was reportedly in bad health for months.