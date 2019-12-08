FoodNet for Families food drive Tuesday benefits local groups

A half-dozen local food pantries will benefit from the 33rd annual FoodNet for Families food drive this week that drive chairman Johnny Indest said he hopes will be the best drive ever.
The food drive will be held Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Cane Festival Building parking lot at 600 Parkview Dr. in New Iberia, adjacent to City Park.
Local organizations benefiting from the drive include St. Nicholas Concern in Lydia, St. Francis Diner, Social Service Center, Solomon House, The Glorious Church and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
“Each year individuals and a few businesses participate in this worthy cause,” Indest said in a prepared statement. “While the drive has been mostly successful, we are hoping to make this year’s drive the best ever. We believe that our key to achieving greater success lies with our Iberia Parish business community. Please consider holding a food drive within your company and then deliver to the Sugar Cane Festival Building on the day of the drive.”
Indest said FoodNet volunteers do not have the resources to help companies organize a company drive. He encourages the appointment of a “champion” within the company to organize the efforts. In addition to non-perishable foods, the drive also accepts monetary donations.
After a long health care career, Indest chose to use a good portion of his retirement years assisting the poor and needy of Iberia Parish.
“Let me assure you there is a true need for assistance right here in Iberia Parish,” Indest said. “Due to the recent downturn in our economy I have personally witnessed the increasing number of people seeking services. Thank you for your consideration in supporting this worthy cause.”