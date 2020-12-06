As with everything else in 2020, the annual FoodNet Food Drive to benefit local food pantries will be going through some changes to accommodate the needy in the community while taking the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic into consideration.
Instead of the traditional drive through event that has been held each year at the Sugar Cane Festival building in New Iberia’s City Park, the FoodNet drive will be going virtual, taking donations online on Thursday for food pantries across the Acadiana region.
“What will happen is that our sponsoring organizations will hold a virtual fundraising event that will raise money to support our local food banks,” said John Indest, chairman of the Iberia Parish arm of the effort. “Each year there are 20 sites located throughout Acadiana that hold Food Net for Families drives. The monies collected from this year’s virtual drive will be evenly distributed between all of the pantries.”
This year, the local food panties supported are The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, St. Nicholas Concern in Lydia, the Solomon House, Mt. Calvary Baptist and The Glorious Church.
Indest said that those people and organizations that have already collected donations can bring any items collected to any of the local pantries or donors can contact him and he will arrange for any items to be picked up and brought to one of the pantries.
He also emphasized that, though the effort is going online, all donations will remain local, evenly distributed among the food bank participating in this year’s drive.
“Each food bank would then be able to purchase food for their specific needs,” Indest said. “Please also understand that if you have already made a contribution that your money will be distributed to the local food banks.”
In its 33rd year, the KLFY Food for Families food drive assists thousands of Acadiana families who lack consistent access to nutrition. Donations raised during the Food for Families virtual drive will stay local as area food pantries will use the proceeds to purchase food from local businesses to support their pantry clients.
“I am sincerely sorry that we have had to make these changes,” Indest said. ”I trust that you understand, given today’s environment, that we are all doing our best to support the poor and needy in our parish in a safe and responsible manner.”