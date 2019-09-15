LYDIA — The Cajun Food Fest in Lydia kicked off Friday and ended Saturday with the unincorporated community bringing in all kinds of music, food and fun for those attending.
The annual event is a benefit for the Lydia Cancer Association, which provides limited financial assistance to clients battling cancer and living in the service area of Iberia, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
Saturday’s festival events started with a memorial run leaving Weeks Park at 9 a.m., followed by the opening of the Cruisin’ Cajun Club open car show. The car club, which has a popular event of its own every year, brought in a significant number of car enthusiasts to look at a variety of classic and unique cars during the day.
“It was a good day for a ride,” Jerry Hebert, an Abbeville resident who rode a motorcycle to the festival with his wife Cathy.
Several performers took to the main stage throughout the day to keep the large audience stationed in the area tapping their feet or dancing. Performers included the 5 O’Clock Shadows, Keke Zyde Bourque, Cajun Company, the Brittany Poole Band and Broken Mojo.
A wide variety of delicious food was available from local teams competing at the festival, including the Lydia Food Store, Community First Bank, Jenz Trenz and Steve Freyou Properties.
Everything from burgers and barbecue to pastalaya and crawfish etouffee was on the menu.
Two local teams, Loveworks and Boudin Brothers, have been cooking for years at the event, and served a wide variety of dishes for event-goers to enjoy.
In addition to all the food and music, a street fair near the main stage gave children a chance to enjoy several carnival rides and games.
Craft vendors featuring items ranging from jewelry to hot sauce also were stationed around Weeks Park, where the festival took place. By noon Saturday, hundreds had taken up space in the expansive park, making it difficult to find spots even in the park’s large parking lot.
According to organizers, the Lydia Cancer Association’s grass roots is an American Cancer Society Relay for Life team that started in 1998.
The team was started by James Frawley Jr. He was a cancer victim who wanted to help in the cure for cancer. He started the Morton Salt Co. Relay for Life team with the assistance of friends, coworkers and family. During the period of 1999 through 2002 the team raise in excess of $100,000 for the American Cancer Society.
The association provides help to hundreds in the area, and along with the fais-do-do that took place Friday, the festival is a major way to fund the many projects the association takes on.