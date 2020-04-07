Food distribution hours change today

The coronavirus pandemic has forced changes on daily operation at Solomon House.
An outreach mission of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, the agency continues to distribute food to the needy in the community. And, per regulations established by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order and policies of the Second Harvest Food Bank, Solomon House is identified as an essential service provider.
Precautions and procedures have been implemented to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and clients, and to maintain the quality of the food distributed. No longer are clients able to choose their own foods. Instead, staff prepare packages that are delivered to the needy as they queue up, maintaining their social distance.
Now, starting today, the hours of operation will change. Groceries will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.
“I feel one major reason for Solomon House remaining in operation is the presence of hope,” Solomon House Executive Director Ellen Nora said. “Hope is what we all need right now.”
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Solomon House is accepting donations of non-perishable items as well monetary donations. Those wishing to donate can call 364-7798 or email solohousedirector@gmail.com to schedule dropoff of donations.
Monetary donations may be given through the organization’s website, www.solomonhouse.org or mailed to 520 Center Street, New Iberia, LA 70560.