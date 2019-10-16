Flu vaccination clinics scheduled Oct. 17

Flu vacciation clinics are scheduled Thursday, Oct. 17 at parish health units across Acadiana.
Vaccinations will be offered at no cost to the public. Walk-ups are welcome.
Those wishing to receive flu vaccinations are asked to bring their private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card with them and to wear short or loose-fitting sleeves.
The clinics are offering the shots from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Iberia Parish Health Unit is located at 715-B Weldon St. in New Iberia. The St. Martin Parish Health Unit is at 303 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.
Other clinics participating in the event put on by the state Department of Health are in Vermilion Parish (2501 Charity St., Abbeville), Lafayette Parish (220 W. Willow St., Bldg. A, Lafayette), Acadia Parish (1029 Capitol Ave., Crowley), Evangeline Parish (1010 W. LaSalle St., Ville Platte) and St. Landry Parish (308 W. Bloch St., Opelousas).
For more information call 337-262-5311 or go to www.ldh.la.gov/FightTheFlu on the Internet.