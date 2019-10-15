For more than 80 years, Hebert’s Garden Center has been a greenhouse staple in the community.
Richard Hebert, third generation owner of Hebert’s Garden Center, knows the work it takes to have a business thriving after all these years.
Hebert spoke to The Daily Iberian about maintaining the business after all these years and what comes next.
What is Hebert’s Garden Center?
We are just a retail garden center focused on plant needs and plant problems and solving people’s needs and plant problems. We handle seasonal colors, shrubs, trees, fruit trees, as well as all the chemicals you need to deal with any lawn issues you may have.
What are some of those issues?
Coming off this summer, we have had a lot of insect issues and a lot of heat issues. Plants suffering because of the heat, so we get a lot of bug issues in the summer and we are starting to get a lot of fungus issues. With the plants, there are always different types of bugs depending on whether they are vegetable plants or flower plants. You’ve just gotta know what you are doing, and that is why we have been here long enough so we know what to expect and that’s why we’ve been doing what we’ve been doing for so long.
What is the secret to being open for 80 years?
It’s custom service based on knowledge. I mean, a lot of people can sell you a plant or a lot of people just don’t know the problems and what to do about them and so the fact that we can help people with their issues of what to plant and how to plant, where to plant and how to take care of that plant and all of that is part of our business and because we have been doing it for so long, we think we are at best at the service end of it and a lot of it is knowledge.
What does the tradition of Hebert’s Garden Center mean to you?
I’m proud that I have been able to sustain our business in times that are changing dramatically in the retail end and we have been very fortunate at where we are part of a retail business that requires knowledge. People do need help and they can’t buy it online, and we have just been very fortunate our industry has been able to survive while other indusites haven’t because of the changing times.
What’s business like in the winter?
For us, we are in the middle of our cool season. We have been planting flowers that will go until April, May and June, flowers like petunias, violas, and a lot of different colors that can’t take the heat. So we plant that and they do really, really well.
How do you maintain?
We give out online information. We have our own app. Our biggest thing is we give out our own newsletter and other thing our consumers wants and needs. You can go to the App Store and look under “Hebert’s Garden Center.”
What is your message to New Iberia residents?
We are proud to have been able to serve the community for 80 years and we feel like the future is good based on what we have been able to do and we are going to be able to do it, so we have been fortunate and we are excited, especially this spring. We have found new products we found at different markets that we are going to introduce.