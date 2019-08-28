Florida trucker killed in fiery Atchafalaya Basin crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A Florida man was killed in St. Martin Parish after a fiery crash on the Atchafalaya Basin.
According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen, the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, when LSP Troop I responded to a multi-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 west approximately four miles east of Butte La Rose.
The crash claimed the life of Christopher McGee, 31, of Youngstown, Florida.
According to Gossen, the initial investigation showed that there was a separate single vehicle crash which resulted in that vehicle becoming disabled in the roadway.
As westbound traffic slowed for the crash, three tractor-trailers and several passenger vehicles began a chain reaction crash.
McGee was operating a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer which became engulfed in flames. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several injuries ranging from minor to moderate were reported from other drivers and occupants involved, and some were taken to local hospitals. This crash remains under investigation.
The westbound lanes of I-10 remain closed as of Tuesday evening for emergency crews to remove vehicles and debris from the roadway. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will inspect the bridge before the westbound lanes are reopened. For updated information on this interstate closure please visit www.511la.org.
“Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles,” Gossen said. “Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws.
“Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.”