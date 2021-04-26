A Florida man is being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on drug and traffic charges while awaiting extradition back to Florida for warrants he is wanted on there.
Homer Wilson, 35, of Polk County, Fla., was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center Monday on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, and license plates switched.
An Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted an investigative stop on a white Ford Taurus which Wilson, who had outstanding warrants in Florida, was driving. Deputies then discovered that the license plate on the Taurus had been switched with one from a Nissan Sentra.
An inventory and search after Wilson's arrest yielded 26 grams of marijuana, half a gram of methamphetamine and 11 dose units of MDMA (ecstasy) located in the vehicle.
The warrants and extradition was confirmed with Polk County, Fla. law enforcement officials. No bond has been set at this time.