Tropical Storm Beta could dump more than a foot of rain along the South Louisiana Gulf coast and the East Texas as the storm was stationary Saturday afternoon and expected to resume a slow westward drift Saturday night before approaching the middle Texas coast on Monday.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Jefferson, Cameron and Vermilion Parishes Saturday, according to Roger Erickson, NOAA Lake Charles warning coordination meteorologist. Occasional wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected today, especially near the coast.
Flooding from heavy rain is likely across most of the region with between 5 and 15 inches of rain with locally higher amounts expected. The timing of the heaviest rain is Sunday through Wednesday.
Beta is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with isolated totals of 20 inches beginning Saturday across southern Louisiana and spreading into coastal Texas on Sunday. Flash and urban flooding is likely as well as minor river flooding.
Additional heavy rainfall amounts across the western Gulf Coast are possible through late week as Beta is expected to move slowly near the Texas coast.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Beta could be near hurricane strength as it approaches the Texas coast, according to the National Hurricane Center’s public advisory at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Storm surge of one to four feet above ground level is expected during high tides across the coast of Texas and Louisiana through the middle of next week.
The forecast track calls for Beta to turn northeastward and follow the Texas Gulf coast into Louisiana sometime late Wednesay or early Thursday, becoming a depression on Thursday as it nears the center of the state.