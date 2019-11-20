ST. MARTINVILLE — More than three years after the August 2016 floods, the St. Martin Parish Council is still looking for ways to make sure that sort of deluge does not shut down the parish again.
Parish President Chester Cedar explained the parish’s new floodplain management ordinance, which is aimed at mitigating flood damage and helping insured residents potentially lower their insurance costs.
The plan would be point based, allowing homeowners to increase their home’s flood resistance in exchange for a lower rate.
“Each and every one of us was affected by that flood,” District 5 Councilman Chris Tauzin said. “This thing is going to help us move our parish forward.”
During his report, Cedars also told the council that he will send out a request for proposals for a new home elevation program to help residents in flood-prone areas.
“The only problem is that in order to qualify, the homeowner has to have flood insurance,” Cedars said. “And many of our residents don’t have it.”
Despite the challenges, Cedars said the program is important enough that the administration will be making a full-court press effort to enroll homeowners.
“I intend to be very, very aggressive in this,” Cedars said. “We know where our flood prone areas are. We need to target them and go house-to-house, handing out flyers.”
Cedars said the latest iteration of the program will close at the end of January.
“We know where our repeat flood areas are,” he said. “We need to go to those people.”
In other flood prevention news, Cedars said that bidding for the Bayou Estate Flood Wall project will have to go back out for bid. Although 16 contractors picked up bid materials, only one bid was submitted by the deadline, and that one was more than twice the $4.1 million budgeted for the project.
Cedars also introduced Kasey Courville, the parish’s new Public Works director. Courville had previously worked for Fenstermaker and Associates.
In other business, the council:
Approved raising the cost of service for residents served by the Sugarland Wastewater Treatment plant $3 per month to cover the increasing cost of operating the plant.
• Considered a resolution approving the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory budget for 2020
• Considered a resolution to move the council’s regular meeting of Jan. 7 to Jan. 14.
• Considered a resolution to execute a lease for office space for the St. Martin Parish Tourist Commission.
Discussed appointing Parish President Chester Cedars to the steering committee for the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.