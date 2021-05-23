Flooding on minds of IPC members after rainy month

The constant rain that has drenched the Teche Area during the last month will be at the center of several items on the Iberia Parish Council’s agenda Wednesday.
One resident, Farrell Armentor, asked for time to address the council regarding drainage issues on L. Armentor Road. District 14 Councilman Chad Maturin also added a discussion of the issues there to the Public Works Committee agenda.
But they are not the only people with flooding on their mind.
Several council members have requested that various drainage issues be addressed. In District 7, Councilman Paul G. Landry has requested time to discuss the flooding of businesses along the U.S. Highway 90 Service Road that has been chronic since the roadway was raised several years ago. Landry is requesting that the council pass a resolution asking the state’s Department of Transportation and Development do a study to determine why several businesses, most notably the Genesis Pipe facility, are being inundated on a regular basis.
During the Public Works Committee hearing, District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan has requested discussions on multiple drainage initiatives the council approved in 2017, including proposed engineering and work on Bayou Parc Perdue, Petit Anse and the Norris Canal. He also requested an update from the administration on a retention pond proposal for the Parc Perdue area, as well as revisiting the possibility of funding the raising of Hazard Road in District 13.
Also during the committee hearings District 11 Councilman Brian Napier requested the council to discuss a resolution asking for Parish President Larry Richard to lift all mask mandates in parish buildings. Napier has brought up the mask issue multiple times during discussions in the past, but this is the first time it is listed as an agenda item for a vote of the council.
In the Finance Committee hearing, the council will again take up a request which had been tabled on April 28 to discuss providing $10,000 to the Loreauville Community Project to help fund its efforts to feed the elderly on days when Meals on Wheels is not available. There will also be a consideration of providing between $500 (for a virtual attendee) and $3,000 (for full four-day, in-person attendance) to allow council members to attend the National Association of Counties convention in Fort Washington, Md.
During the regular meeting, the council will make some financial adjustments to accept two grants, one for $2.6 million to raise 15 homes in flood-prone areas and a second for $266,000 to help the parish and the city of New Iberia purchase five generators.
The council will also vote on a resolution supporting proposed tax incentives for a potential new business which is in the process of deciding where to locate a new manufacturing facility.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.