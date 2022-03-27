New Iberia kayakers can rejoice — the installation of the floating kayak dock in downtown New Iberia is complete.
The dock is located adjacent to the Duperier Avenue bridge and comes complete with a parking area, sidewalk, and an informational kiosk about the history and culture of New Iberia thanks to a collaboration with the TECHE Project.
“It’s very exciting,” said Patti Holland, with the TECHE Project.
The nonprofit organization has had the mission of installing floating docks along with every municipality that passes through the Bayou Teche. New Iberia’s newly minted floating dock marks the completion of that project and a dock from Patterson to Arnaudville.
A total of 16 kiosks were installed all across the Bayou Teche with the coordination of municipalities across the area. Charenton, Franklin, and Jeanerette were among those in the Teche Area who have already received a dock and kiosk.
The last dock was not installed the usual way, however. In municipalities like Jeanerette, Charenton and Franklin the TECHE Project completely funded the installation through state recreational grants. The City of New Iberia got involved in the project and managed to secure their own grant that also came with funds for a kayak park.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said earlier in the week that final touches were needed, such as some welding this past Friday.
Holland said the completion of the floating dock is very exciting, and an official celebration will likely happen within the next few weeks.
The TECHE Project is a nonprofit organization charged with promoting and maintaining the Bayou Teche. The group holds events throughout the year to help promote the bayou, which is the only waterway in Louisiana to be recognized as a National Water Trail.
The installation of the floating dock comes at a time when the city of New Iberia is looking to seriously upgrade water access to the Bayou Teche. A New Iberia Civic Center Marina has been in the works for several years to increase boating access, and the city government has worked to receive grants for a boating sanitation system and additional boat slips that will attract more boaters to the Bayou Teche.
Apart from the dock, an informational kiosk that depicts a unique design displaying the geographic and cultural uniqueness of New Iberia was also placed in the new pocket park.
The kiosk is of a similar design as other TECHE Project installations and can be used by kayakers looking to see more information about the area.