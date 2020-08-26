A flash flood warning remains in effect until 6:45 a.m. this morning for southwestern Evangeline, southwestern St. Landry, Iberia, Lafayette, west central St. Martin, northwestern St. Mary, Acadia, southeastern Allen, northeastern Jefferson Davis and northeastern Vermilion parishes.
At 5:52 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between four and five inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD: Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE: Doppler radar.
IMPACT: Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lafayette, New Iberia, Crowley, Abbeville, Eunice, Jennings, Scott, Rayne, Franklin, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Kinder, Basile, Iota, Gueydan and Elton.
Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.