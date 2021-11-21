The Iberia Homeless Shelter finished a week of fundraising and awareness activities with a flag pole dedication ceremony to Pierre Schwing and Ernest Wilson.
Shelter Director Steven Etienne said both men were part of the group of visionaries who first opened the shelter back in 2005 and worked to make the Iberia Homeless Shelter what it is today.
Schwing, who died last year, first began the shelter after being urged by the Diocese of Lafayette bishop at the time because of the number of homeless in the area. Wilson became the first director shortly afterwards.
“They worked to get grants and they wanted to bring self-sufficiency to the shelter,” Etienne said. “Today we are self-sufficient.”
Shelter chairman James Russell said the past week of activities for Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week included a banquet and appreciation for the shelter.
“We had a banquet on Monday night that was a fundraiser but more of a recognition of the shelter,” Russell said. “A lot of people think it’s just a building but it’s more than that. It’s dedicated to men, women and children.”
Russell said most people who need the shelter’s services have been in hotels for the past few months due to COVID-19.
The initiative started on Nov. 13 with a balloon release at KANE Radio, located across the street from Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia, to kick off the week.
A church service was held at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church the next day in dedication to the homeless, followed by the Heart for the Homeless fundraising event at the Sliman Theater.
Russell said Heart for the Homeless is the major fundraising event to keep the shelter afloat and servicing those who may be experiencing homeless.
A blood drive was also held at St. Francis Diner on Hopkins Street, which also provided COVID-19 vaccines to those who may need them.
The flag raising ceremony also included an open house to the shelter, which is located on Robertson Street.
The week of activities ends today with a church service at St. Edward Catholic Church, where another Mass will be held in dedication to those experiencing homeless.
The shelter has been open since June 14 following COVID-19, with policies enacted by the board that ensure those in the facility have vaccines or regular COVID-19 tests.
Although the shelter had traditionally served only men, women and children have become a part of the mission of the shelter in recent years. Etienne said 79 families have been put up in hotels recently as part of the shelter’s work.