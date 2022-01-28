Five St. Martinville mayoral candidates put names in ring

ST. MARTINVILLE — Qualifying for the March 26 elections in Louisiana began Wednesday and ends today with several contested seats in the Teche Area.

Some of the biggest races of note for the election will be in St. Martin Parish, where the mayoral seat as well as seats on the St. Martinville City Council will be contested.

By the end of Thursday, four candidates had put their name in the ring for the mayor’s seat along with incumbent Mayor Melinda Mitchell, who will be seeking a second term.

Democrats Lisa Nelson, Jason Willis and Patrick Wiltz have all qualified for the March election against Mitchell, as well as independent candidate Mark Pratt.

The election comes at the end of a controversial first term for Mitchell that has included several disputes with the city council.

In District 1, Councilman Mike Fuselier has been the only candidate to qualify so far for his seat on the council.

Councilman Craig Prosper has so far not qualified for his seat on District 2, but candidates Carol Frederick, Lance Laviolette and Marty Theriot have all put their names on the ballot.

In District 3, Councilman Dennis Paul Williams has also not appeared to qualify for another term. However, candidates Jonas Fontenette and Ryan Denise Williams both qualified Wednesday.

Councilman Juma Johnson is seeking a second term in office after he qualified this week, and will be facing three opponents in Janise Anthony, James “Lil’ Jimmy” Charles and Monica Charles.

In District 5, Councilman Edmond Joseph has not yet qualified for another term in his seat. James Bertrand and Joseph Mason are the only two who have qualified for the district so far.

In Iberia Parish, an open Iberia Parish Council seat is on the docket following the departure of Councilman Brad Davis from the council last year.

So far, Marcus “Bruce” Broussard has been the only candidate to qualify for the seat, and if no one else signs up by the end of the period Broussard will be greeted to fill in the position.

In St. Mary Parish, the Franklin mayor and city council positions are also up for election. So far, Mayor Eugene Foulcard has been the only candidate to qualify for the mayor’s seat.

For the council, all of the incumbents have signed up for the qualifying period. The only contested seat so far is District C, where incumbent Larry Guilbeau will face opponent Ella Hamilton.

Qualifying for the election ends today.

