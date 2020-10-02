A shooting early Thursday morning left five people injured, one fatally, on Buckeye Street in New Iberia.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, people were gathered outside a mobile home on Buckeye Street when someone walked up and fired into the crowd around 2 a.m. Thursday.
Five people were hit. One, Bryson Charles, 24, of Jeanerette, died from his injuries.
At the time of his death, Charles was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for a trial for on a charge of second-degree rape alog with other offenses, stemming from 2018. Although his bond in that case had been set at $1.57 million, it was reduced twice, to $36,500 when he was able to bond out in September, 2019.
Although it is not the usual practice of The Daily Iberian to dig up the past records of victims in violent crime cases, the recent outcry over bond reductions from members the public like Iberia Parish School Board Representative Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis, who lost his son to violent crime last August, and Veronica Hall, who lost her son, Courtland, to violent crime in 2018, have made that process an issue of concern. Charles’ story is indicative of what can happen when people charged in violent crimes are allowed multiple bond reductions, sometimes to their own detriment.
In April, he was arrested on weapons charges in Iberia Parish. He bonded out for $37,000 on June 11, even after he had not shown up for the pre-trial hearing for his trial on the rape charges that had been set for May.
In July, he was charged with felon in possession of a firearm after an incident that resulted in attempted second-degree murder charges against two other individuals who he was with on June 14 — three days after he made bail. In August, even with his previous issues with the courts, he was again allowed to make bond in the amount of $37,000.
Charles’ shooting is the latest in a spate of incidents over the last month involving individuals who were charged with violent crimes, arrested, and put in jail only to be let out on severely reduced bond. His shooting is the second to claim a life.
On Sept. 4, Eric Walker, 21, was killed after a car pulled up to a metal building being used as a studio on N. Landry Street and shots were fired into the building. Two other people, Aaron Carter and Journal Kelly, were also injured in that incident. Carter and Kelly had been recently released from jail after bond reductions in the 15th Judicial District Court. Carter is currently charged in two murder investigations, one in Vermilion Parish and another in Acadia Parish. The pair also are alleged to be aligned with the Gremlins, a gang with ties to the drug trade in Vermilion Parish.
A little over 24 hours later, in the early hours of Sept. 6, a second shooting occurred outside a rap concert at Club Unique on Center Street. Four people were injured in that incident. The owner of the business, Eugene Cormier, 49, of Abbeville, was charged with violating the state’s current COVID-19 orders and operating a disorderly place.
On Sept. 11, two people were injured in a shooting on Mississippi Street that police said was tied to the previous shootings.
On Sept. 16, police arrested Isaiah Francisco Johnson, 28, and charged him with three attempted murder counts in relation to what investigators said were retaliation shootings following the Club Unique incident.
On Sept. 24, an 18-year-old man was shot in the ankle on Pershing Street near the intersection with Lee Street, five blocks from Thursday morning’s attack.
It is not yet known if Bryson’s death was related to the other incidents.
Police Chief Todd D’Albor said the investigation into the shootings is ongoing.