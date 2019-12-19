Five parish council members bid adieu

ST. MARTINVILLE — The four St. Martin Parish Council members who will stay on through the next term said farewell to their five peers who served their last meeting Tuesday.
Three council members — District 2 Councilwoman Lisa Nelson, District 3 Councilman Jason Willis and District 6 Councilwoman Jill Hebert — were term limited out of office. District 4 Councilman Neil Thibodeaux chose not to seek reelection, and District 7 Councilman Albert “Da Da” Menard was defeated in his bid for a second term.
Parish President Chester Cedars presented each of the outgoing members of the council with a plaque during Tuesday afternoon’s committee hearings and thanked them for their service. The council has postponed its first meeting of the new year until Jan. 14, at which time the incoming council will be sworn in. Freshmen Carla Jean Batiste, LaTanghue “Tangie” Narcisse, David M. Poirier, Brook Champagne and Vincent Alexander will join returning councilmen Byron Fuselier, Chris Tauzin, Dean LeBlanc and Daniel Richard Jr. at that meeting to be sworn in.
But first, the group will undergo an orientation and in-service training this Friday at 9 a.m.
“It should be a really good session,” Cedars said. “You’ll have the new members and several of the returning councilmen there.”
The orientation touches on the basics of the parish government, including the statutory requirements of the council. Cedars said the presentation will include segments on the parish’s Home Rule Charter, the state Open Meetings Law, public records law, and public officials’ use of electronic mail and text messages.