LAFAYETTE — A small airplane crashed Saturday morning in Lafayette, leaving five of the six people onboard dead and three other people being treated at nearby hospitals.
The twin-engined Piper Cheyenne turboprop crashed shortly before 9:30 a.m. According to witness reports, the plane lost power from one engine and was attempting an emergency landing after leaving the Lafayette Regional Airport en route to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. It clipped an electrical wire near the intersection of Feu Follet and Verot School roads, then burst into flame when it crashed in an open field near the U.S. Post Office on Verot School Road.
The fire was extinguished quickly, according to a Lafayette Parish Fire Department spokesman.
The victims on board the aircraft have ties to both a Lafayette tech company and, in the case of one victim, the LSU Tigers’ football coaching staff.
Steven Ensminger Jr., the son of LSU Football Offensive Coordinator Steven Ensminger, confirmed to the Associated Press that his wife, WDSU television sports reporter Carley McCord, was one of the five victims killed in the crash.
“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist.
“As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”
Several of the victims on board the aircraft have ties to Global Data Systems, a Lafayette technology firm. According to Louisiana Secretary of State records, the plane is tied to at least two companies under the control of GDS’ founder, Chuck Vincent, and his son and current president, Chris Vincent.
According to a Lafayette Parish Fire Department spokesman, the five victims’ names are:
• Ian E. Biggs, 51, the plane’s pilot, has been employed as the pilot and aircraft manager for GDS since April, 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also lists serving as a pilot for Southern Lifestyle Development on his profile. The Federal Aviation Administration certification database showed that Biggs has held a commercial pilot multi engine rating since 2005.
• Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59, vice president of business development and field services for GDS.
• Carley Ann McCord, 30, WDSU-TV sports broadcaster and daughter-in-law of LSU Football Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger.
• Gretchen D. Vincent, 51, wife of GDS President Chris Vincent.
• Michael Walker Vincent, 15, son of Chris and Gretchen Vincent.
Another passenger in the aircraft, Stephen Wade Berzas, 37, the vice president of sales for GDS, remains hospitalized and in critical condition as of Saturday evening.
According to multiple social media reports another victim, Danielle Truxillo Britt, suffered from burn injuries while in a Jeep near the scene at the time of the crash. According to her Facebook profile, she is a store manager at Andy’s Jewelry, adjacent to the crash site on Feu Follett Road.
In a Facebook post Saturday, her husband said she was transported to the University Medical Center Burn Unit in New Orleans with burns over 30 percent of her body.
“She is in great spirits so far and all vital signs are ok,” Robby Britt posted Saturday afternoon. “For those of us that know her well, know that she is as tough as they come.”
In addition, two U.S. Post Office employees were transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the LFD spokesman. Their status is not known as of Saturday evening.
GDS was founded in 1987 in Lafayette, where it is still headquartered. It currently also operates offices in Houston, Baton Rouge, Lockport and New Orleans, according to its website.
The aircraft, a Piper PA-31T Cheyenne, is a twin-engine turboprop manufactured in 1980. According to the Piper Aircraft corporate website, it has a crew of two and can carry from four to six passengers with a cruising speed of 244 mph and a range of 1,700 miles.
The LPD spokesman said the passengers were on their way to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta when the crash occurred.
A Federal Aviation Administration regional initial response team was on the scene of the crash Saturday. Investigators with National Traffic Safety Board were heading to the scene. They will be handling the investigation of the crash.
The Lafayette Fire Department, Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Regional Airport Fire Department, Louisiana State Police, Acadian Ambulance and the Red Cross all assisted at the scene and in managing the crash site.