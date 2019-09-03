Five dead in Bahamas as Dorian stalls in westward movement

At least five people died as Hurricane Dorian weakened slightly from a Category 5 storm to Category 4 while slowly moving across the Bahamas on Monday.
Forecasts call for the largest hurricane in modern history to hit the Bahamas to move along the northeast Atlantic coast of Florida. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center moved slightly east with the storm expected to move along the coast of Florida Tuesday and Wednesday as a still-major hurricane (Category 4 or higher).
The storm had reached Category 5 on Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, according to Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
The storm had gone back down to Category 4 before striking the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, killing five and leaving several on nearby Great Bahama Island in serious distress, according to Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. The hurricane brought massive flooding — storm surge raised water levels more than 20 feet above normal in some areas — and winds that destroyed roofs, threw cars about and forced rescue crews to takeshelter. The top sustained winds had dropped to 140 mph later Monday.
Minnis said rescue crews will respond to calls for help as soon as conditions allow. Many homes and buildings have been severely damaged or destroyed, he said.
Though forecasters say the U.S. may be spared a direct hit, the storm was expected to move close to Florida late Monday. Mandatory evacuations were underway in parts of Florida with mandatory evacuations for the South Carolina and Georgia coasts later in the day.
Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told CBS Sunday that the storm still could cause major problems in the U.S. with high winds, storm surge and heavy rain even if it does not directly hit the coast.