The first phase of the Friends of Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge Wildflower Energy Project began on Jan. 13 with an opening ceremony and the first wildflower seed planting. The project funded by Shell Midstream and TC Energy will establish an approximate 20 acre area of native wildflower and grasses on pipeline right-of-ways on the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge in St. Mary Parish near Franklin and Centerville.
“This project will benefit the birds, the pollinators and other wildlife. Those butterflies and birds will attract people to our area and provide economic development,” said Donovan Garcia, Wildflower Energy project director for the Friends of BTR, in a prepared statement. “This project will also give a positive light to pipelines. When people come to these pipeline locations to see the birds, these pipelines become a destination.”
The wildflower project is expected to not only increase recreational opportunities but will bring people together with the goal of improving the environment.
“The Wildflower Energy project really shows how public and private entities can partner together for better outcomes. In this case, weaving conservation techniques together to promote biodiversity and natural carbon sequestration mixed with how we maintain our operations,” said Steve Ledbetter, President of Shell Pipeline Company LP and President and CEO, Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC. “By planting these grasses and wildflowers we are going to attract and protect nature. This will also help to beautify the area in St. Mary parish and to be honest is taking a very large step towards tackling the challenge of climate change.”
Ledbetter, who is also chairman of the American Petroleum Institute (API), said that API recently kicked off a set of guidelines to assist companies as they undertake similar efforts such as the Wildflower Energy project.
“I am thrilled that this project is going to be a model for that,” he said.
Ronan Mason, TC Energy manager of ROW maintenance also spoke about the importance of the Wildflower Energy project and its impact on nature.
“We are sure to leave the landscapes better than we found them. We partner with environmental and non-profit groups through our Build Strong program. By diverting our right of way area that was formerly sugarcane land back into native habitat we are able to provide habitat for wildlife,” Mason said.
St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff commended the efforts of the groups coming together to expand the natural resources of the parish.
“We have a long history of sugar, salt, coffee, (carbon) black and oil but we also have other resources such as these natural resources,” he said. “We have a great future going forward. It takes a group like this to get this done and groups like Shell and TC Energy. These pipelines are our future. This is the safest way to transport energy in this country and we should be expanding it instead of doing away with it.”
The Wildflower Energy Project will expand as the plants begin to grow and flower. Seeds will be harvested to spread not only into the areas they were grown in but into other areas to further extend the wildflower area. The area is expected to not only increase recreational opportunities but can also become an educational outlet for the studies of the wilderness by local colleges and schools.
For information on the Friends group visit www.bayoutecherefugefriends.org or like the group on Facebook.