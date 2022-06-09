The New Iberia City Council unanimously approved a contract with Francise Horticultural Services In. for the expansion of the splash pad at West End Park at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the awarding of the contract will allow the company to begin ordering equipment, but the project won’t begin in earnest until August.
“We thought we would let the kids use it for June and July,” DeCourt said. “We’ll kick off the project in August, it’s big and we’ll be finishing what we promised.”
The council originally set aside money for the current splash pad in 2019 as a way to provide water-based recreational activity for park-goers following the closing of the swimming pool that was previously located at the West End.
The intention from the council was always to come back and expand the splash pad when funds became available, and the city will be using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to conduct the project.
Architect for the project David Allain said the expansion will include 12 above ground features and a few additional water features for the splash pad.
“We’ll be adding kind of a bean shape to the current splash pad,” Allain said. “We’ll be putting in some more concrete for more above ground features.”
DeCourt said delaying the project until after the summer holiday would allow kids to make use of the current splash pad during the hottest days of the year.
“Between the new playground equipment and this, the park is well used,” DeCourt said.
The original splash pad project began in 2019 after the council took the initiative to invest more than $120,000 in the pad for West End Park. The splash pad is located across the street from the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
The swimming pool formerly located at the park was filled in with dirt after the construction of the Armenco Canal pump station located across the street from West End Park.
Councilman Marlon Lewis said at Tuesday’s meeting that he was happy about the expansion of the splash pad and its future for the park.
“Like the mayor says, we all did it together,” Lewis said.