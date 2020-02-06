‘First Light’ encore set Friday

The Shadows-on-the-Teche and the Telling the Full History Community Writing Workshop, along with The Iberia African American Historical Society, invites you to an encore performance of “First Light,” a dramatic work focused on African American experiences in New Iberia, Louisiana from its African, Native American, and European roots to the Civil Rights Movement.
The reading will take place on Friday at 6:30 pm at the Sliman Theater for the Performing Arts, 129 E. Main St., and will be performed by workshop participants and writers Mary Maragret Bell, Elton J. Broussard, Jr., Rose Susan Eugenia Dorsey, Norma Ne’Shara Hardmon, Phebe Hayes, Jamaya L. Johnny, Lori A. Landry, Charles L. Porter, Kelly D. Porter, and Jackie Reedom. Lead artist for “First Light” is Ifa Bayeza, Award-winning Creator of “Bunk Johnson Out of the Shadows!”
The performance is free to attend.
“First Light” is a preview of a full-length original performance that will showcase the traditions, cultural impact, and history of New Iberia’s black neighborhoods and families to be presented in September 2020 at The Shadows.
For questions, please contact The Shadows at 369-6446 or shadows@ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.
This program is sponsored in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.