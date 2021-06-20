JEANERETTE — Local residents and religious leaders gathered in Jeanerette Saturday afternoon to put on their annual Juneteenth event at King Joseph Recreation Center.
Unlike past events, however, this year’s Juneteenth celebration had a special impact following the declaration of Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
“This is the day in history that right here in the great city of Jeanerette, that we celebrated the very first federal holiday of Juneteenth,” the Rev Wilfred Johnson said. “We made history today.”
The Juneteenth celebration was put on by A New Chapter/PUSH and the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce at King Joseph Recreation Center, and was the second annual Juneteenth event.
The event featured the Rev. James Gardiner as the keynote speaker of the event, as well as Faith 2 Faith Church of the City out of Lafayette.
Along with uplifting music and flag twirlers who were bearing colorful flags with symbolic representation, Gardiner gave a powerful speech for those who attended the event.
Music, food and other amenities were available at the event as Gardiner delivered a passionate message of faith and hope in the courtyard of King Joseph.
Juneteenth, or the Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1866. The day was recognized as a federal holiday last week when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
“We’re here to celebrate the very first federal holiday Juneteenth, 2021 marks the very first Juneteenth celebration as a federal holiday, wow,” Johnson said.
“I do believe Jeanerette is going to grow and expand because God has spoken, and we just need to hear Him and act accordingly,” he added. “We give God glory for all that’s transpired today.”