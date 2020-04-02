First COVID-19 death in Iberia reported

After a doubling in the number of cases in Tuesday’s update, Iberia Parish saw its first COVID-19 related death Wednesday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
The number of cases in Iberia Parish rose to 49 Wednesday, up 13 from the 36 cases reported Tuesday. St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise to 41 from 32, including three COVID-19-attributed deaths which were reported last week.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose from 22 on Tuesday to 26 in Wednesday’s report. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths there as of Wednesday.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase to 159 identified cases, up 41 from 118 on Tuesday. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory confirmed the second death in Lafayette Parish from the disease at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The parish reported its first death related to COVID-19 Friday.
The rise in identified coronavirus infections comes as local parishes begin their own drive-through testing events. Although Lafayette Parish has been doing regular drive-through testing for more than a week, Iberia Medical Center only held its second one Wednesday at North Lewis Elementary School.
In its Wednesday report, LDH showed the statewide death toll from COVID-19 rose by 34 to 273 since its Tuesday update.
Statewide, the number of new cases rose from 5,237 to 6,424, an increase of 23 percent across 60 of the state’s 64 parishes. New Orleans is at 2,270 cases, with 115 deaths so far. The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 1,433 with 64 deaths.
The number of hospitalized patients has also grown. Currently there are 1,4998 patients in hospital beds across the state, with 490 of them requiring ventilators to breathe, an increase of 52. That is up from 1,355 patients, 438 on ventilators Tuesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier in the week that if Louisiana’s number of cases continues to grow at this rate and the state is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of ventilators by April 5 and hospital beds by April 12.
Current projections from a team at Washington State University show the state hitting its peak resource use on April 10, with its peak deaths coming on April 12, with 85 dead that day.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 3,698 tests as of Wednesday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 42,078 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose 244 Tuesday to 1,334 on Wednesday, including 40 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 1,228 with 15 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 1,138 cases reported and 45 deaths. The 70 and above group case count rose to 1,012 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 163 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
There are 1,027 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and eight deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 632 cases, up from 496, and one reported death. The under 18 group has 53 cases total, with one death reported.
Women continue to make up the largest part — 54 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state. Men make up 40 percent, with 6 percent listed as unknown or other.