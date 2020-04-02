First COVID-19 death in Iberia reported

The Louisiana Department of Health has released its updated list of cases and testing by parish as of noon Wednesday.

“Clusters” identified at 47 long-term care facilities

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in 47 of the state's 436 long-term care facilities.

The clusters are broken down by LDH regions. Most of the Acadiana area falls into Region IV, which does not currently have any identified clusters at long-term care facilities.

A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. According to LDH, a cluster is not considered cleared until 28 days after the last positive test result is recorded.

Region 1

Bayside Health

Chateau de Notre Dame

Chateau Living Center

Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center

Inspired Living Kenner

Jefferson Healthcare

Jo Ellen Smith Living Center

John Berchmans

Lambeth House

Marrero Health Care Center

Metairie Healthcare

Nouveau Marc

Poydras Home

River Palm Nursing and Rehab

Riverbend Nursing and Rehab

Saint Jude's Nursing Home

Saint Martin's Manor

St Anthony's Nursing Home

St Francis Villa Assisted Living

St Joseph of Harahan

The Suites at Algiers Point

Vista Shores Assisted Living

Region 2

Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement

Flannery Oaks Guest House

Haven’s Gateway Personal Care Facility Inc.

Lakeview Manor Nursing Home

Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation

Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen

Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home

St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home

Region 3

Chateau Saint James

Luling Living Center

Ormond Nursing and Care Center

South East Louisiana Veterans Home

Region 6

Colonial Nursing Home

Evergreen Life Services

Region 7

Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living

Montclair Park Assisted Living Center

Vivian Healthcare Center

Region 8

Cherry Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility

Region 9