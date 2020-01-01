The countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve will always be especially exciting for Gabrielle Elizabeth Rebert.
Not only will she be counting down the start of a new year, she'll be counting down to the kickoff of her birthday celebration.
Baby Gabrielle was born at 4:32 a.m. this morning at the Iberia Medical Center, making her the first baby born in the parish in 2020. Weighing in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 18.5 inches long, she is the daughter of Amanda and Chad Rebert Sr.
A native of Sulphur, Amanda Rebert has lived in Loreauville for most of her life.
""My due date was January 18," she said. "But family members were hoping for a January 1 baby and they got their wish!"
Gabrielle was delivered naturally, with Dr. Clay Maraist overseeing the delivery. Amanda went into labor Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.