First and foremost, Clifton loves village’s togetherness

LOREAUVILLE — Brad Clifton has served as the mayor of Loreauville for more than three years. He won election last year for the first time, having moved from alderman to interim mayor when former Mayor Al Broussard was killed in a car crash in 2015.
After that hectic transition, Clifton has used his energy and passion to move the village forward. The latest effort, the Loreauville Community Project, made its grand debut Saturday night with the first “Christmas in the Village” event.
Clifton took a few minutes during the festivities to answer a few questions for The Daily Iberian.
What are the three most important things that Loreauville has to offer?
First, there is a sense of community here. With that, there is a willingness to help, to get involved so we can have functions like this one that you would want to bring your whole family to see. Then there’s togetherness. Here, you grow up around the same people, you see each other in the grocery store, you say hi. Even in bigger cities where you have so many people you don’t have that quality time with each other.
After the successful debut of “Christmas in the Village,” what is the Loreauville Community Project going to try next?
We want to have more functions like this, things that are unique and add to our quality of life. Tonight was also a fundraiser for the LCP so we can put money aside and do good things, nice things for the community.
Our first big purchase will be some new playground equipment for our park. But the beauty of this is that we don’t even need the functions. We already have the quality of life. This is a way for us all to get together and share an experience and help our community at the same time. Eventually I would like to see us build up enough in our fund that we could help those in our community, whether they are sick or suffer a death in the family or just need help with making groceries.
What are the biggest challenges you see for the project?
Before tonight, I would have said it would be getting help when we needed it. This turnout is just amazing.
When I first thought of this, we didn’t even have the Loreauville Community Project going yet. I put something on Facebook asking about a Christmas event. When we had the meeting, 25 people showed up. That was the hardest part. After tonight, we don’t have any challenges beyond the logistics of the next event.
How long do you plan on doing this, staying as mayor?
As long as they will keep electing me, I will do the job. It’s not about money, or about the thank yous and all that. I’ve had a thousand times people ask me why I do this. It’s because it’s my community. This is where I grew up, and it’s a place and people I am passionate about. I will keep being the mayor until they decide I’m not doing a good job, then they will elect someone else. But I’ll still be here and I will still keep working for this community.