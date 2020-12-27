Fireworks laws for area towns, parishes

Teche Area residents who are planning on popping fireworks to welcome in the new year should be aware about local municipal surrounding appropriate times to use fireworks.
Fireworks laws for Teche Area municipalities include:
Iberia Parish — Popping fireworks is allowed at certain hours in unincorporated parts of the parish.
New Iberia — Fireworks are not allowed.
Jeanerette — Fireworks are not allowed.
Delcambre — Fireworks are allowed between 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Jan. 1. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks can be discharged until 2 a.m. Jan. 1.
Loreauville — Fireworks can be discharged the day of and day after national holidays but must stop at 8 p.m.
St. Mary Parish — Fireworks can be discharged in unincorporated parts of the parish all the way through Jan. 1 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Fireworks can be discharged all the way to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Franklin — Fireworks are not allowed.
Baldwin — Fireworks are not allowed.
St. Martin Parish — No ordinances regulate fireworks in St. Martin Parish, but residents are asked to be courteous.
St. Martinville — Fireworks may be discharged on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.