JEANERETTE — A former Jeanerette firefighter is in jail for allegedly setting an abandoned house on fire.
According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, in collaboration with the Jeanerette fire and police departments, Kentrelle Beasley Jr., 18, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.
According to a prepared statement, the JFD responded just after midnight July 4 to a report of a residential fire in the 100 block of Nolan Duchane. The fire was reported by Beasley, in person, at the fire station, according to the statement.
Beasley, who had been a volunteer firefighter with the department for three months, later showed up to the scene in his gear to assist with fire suppression efforts.
Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire, State Fire Marshal’s deputies were requested to assist with the investigation.
After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated on the front porch and was intentionally set, the statement said.
Deputies learned that the fire chief’s suspicions about Beasley’s involvement with the fire led to her questioning him on scene which resulted in a confession. Beasley was taken into custody by Jeanerette police to await further questioning by SFM deputies.
In an interview with investigators, Beasley again confessed to setting the home on fire and explained he did so in order to be able to help put out a fire.
Beasley was then placed under arrest in connection with the case. He was also relieved of his duty with the fire department upon arrest.