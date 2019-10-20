Fire, sewerage, airport among issues set for parish council budget hearing

The Iberia Parish Council will continue its hearings to review and discuss the parish administration’s proposed 2020 budgets, digging into six more of the parish’s funds Monday night.
On the agenda for the third week of hearings are the Fire Protection District Fund, Sewerage District No. 1 Fund, Sewerage District No. 1 Port of Iberia Fund, Airport Authority Fund, Acadiana Fairgrounds Commission Fund and the Waterworks District No. 3 Fund.
The council will finish up its review of the budget on Oct. 28. A public hearing for final comments, amendments and adoption is set for Dec. 4.
The month-long review of the budgets for each individual fund under the administration’s control has taken a more urgent tone after last week’s hearing, when council members learned that the revenue projection for the parish’s Royalty Fund was being adjusted downward for 2019, leaving approximately $100,000 less revenue than initially projected. The fund, which primarily supports the parish’s road maintenance program and debt service, has decreased from approximately $6 million per year prior to 2015 to an estimated $700,000 for 2019.
The council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.