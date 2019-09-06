Traffic was diverted on St. Peter Street Thursday afternoon after a structure fire took place in a building that acted as an unauthorized storage unit for paint, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
Chief Gordon Copell said the fire took place at 1803 St. Peter Street in a metal building that was storing around 100 to 200 cans of paint. The renters of the building did not have an occupational license for the paint, Copell said.
The interior of the building was all but destroyed as a result of the fire, with Copell calling the damage “pretty messy.”
“Everything on the inside is pretty shot,” he said.
The backside of the building was unsecured at the time of the fire, but the department had no reason to believe that the fire was intentional.
Traffic was diverted in the area for more than an hour so the NIFD could secure and cleanup the property and building.