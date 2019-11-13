Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1 responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.
According to the district, members of the department received word of a fire at the Executive Quarters apartment complex on Admiral Doyle Drive, and responded with assistance from both the Rynella Volunteer Fire Department and Delcambre Volunteer Fire Department.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a kitchen and living room on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and checked for fire extension in adjacent apartments, which had only sustained minor smoke damage.
No one was injured during the incident.