Find Earl the Egret, qualify for prize pack

The Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau is sponsoring a promotion to get local residents and visitors to attend four festivals throughout the parish during the month of October.
Earl the Egret, a piece of yard art, will be hidden at the Berwick Lighthouse Festival (Oct. 3-6), Chitimacha POW WOW (Oct. 19), Patterson Main Street and Historic Walking Tour (Oct. 26) and Harvest Moon Fest (Oct. 26).
Attendees are encouraged to take photos with Earl at the event and send photos to info@cajuncoast.com. Points will be assessed for each event attended. Photos on Instagram will gain bonus points with the #CajunCoast #FeedYourSoul. The best spotter will be eligible to win prizes.
The rules:
• Earl the Egret, yard art, will be placed in a public area at each of the events.
• Guests are encouraged to take photos with Earl when found and send to Cajun Coast info@cajuncoast.com. Photos must be emailed to Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau by 4 p.m. Nov. 2 to info@cajuncoast.com.
• A form with name, address, cell number and signature must be completed.
• Five (5) points will be assigned for each picture taken at each festival. Five is the maximum amount of points per festival, regardless of the number of photos taken, tagged or sent to the Cajun Coast at one event. A maximum of 20 points may be accumulated.
• Anyone who attends all four events will receive a bonus of 10 points.
• Bonus points for social media will be assigned from Instagram only, but use of hashtags and tagging for Facebook and Twitter are encouraged. One (1) point will be assigned per post on Instagram per festival. Maximum number of points per festival is one.
• No purchase is necessary to win. All events are free except for Chitimacha POW WOW. Earl will be placed in a public area that does not require an admission fee.
• Points will be tabulated within a week of the end of the contest, and a winner will be contacted and announced. The top five people with the highest number of points will a prize pack worth over $100.
• Should there be a tie, a random winner will be selected from those with the highest number of points.
• By signing the form, entrants agree to allow use of the photos in promotion of the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau and the associated festivals.
For more information, contact the Cajun Coast at 985-380-8224 or info@cajuncoast.com.