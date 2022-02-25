Financial increases in Iberia Parish group health insurance brews concerns

The Iberia Parish Council approved the renewal of group health insurance benefits during Wednesday’s meeting.
The council had initially budgeted for a 5% increase in health insurance costs for the fiscal year, and some council members were stunned earlier this year to discover a 23% increase. The renewal is for group health insurance benefits with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Louisiana, dental benefits with Guardian, and life insurance benefits with Dearborn Life.
A recommendation from Iberia Parish President Larry Richard’s administration handled the pay increase from the general fund as well as other funds in the budget pitching in.
However, talk of increasing the deductibles of Iberia Parish Government employees prompted one employee to speak on behalf of the workers.
“There are many workers who will have their wage increase almost completely nullified by making them pay for the rise in insurance costs,” John McCalister said addressing the council. “This is not how you do business.”
Council member Paul Landry said although he would be voting for the recommendation, parish finances could be in trouble long term if the health insurance increase trend continues.
“I will be supporting getting the insurance but we can’t keep spending the way we are with our revenue falling so much shorter,” Landry said.
Councilman Eugene Olivier clarified that although the general fund will be paying for the increase, other department funds are also chipping in to handle the amount.
“The cost of the insurance is shared between every department,” Olivier said. “Although the insurance check is written out of the general fund, we’re bringing in money from these other funds to write the check.”
The council voted unanimously for the recommendation.
In other business, the council approved amending the Public Buildings Maintenance Fund Budget in the amount of $616,310 to provide for carryover of funding in the amount of $180,250 and additional funding in the amount of $436,060 to provide for upgrades to the second floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
The improvements will go toward the courtrooms within the building, and are part of renovations that have been in the works to get the floor updated and renovated.