Final day to register or change info is Oct. 5

Local residents wishing to register to vote or change their voter information for the Nov. 3 election can do so until Oct. 5.
The Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters will stay open until 6 p.m. on Oct. 5. Please go to the website Geaux Vote where you will be able to register or make changes. A valid Louisiana ID or driver’s license is required.
The Iberia Parish Registrar’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
During these hours, the office can accept applications from anyone wishing to register to vote. A person appearing to register to vote at the Registrar of Voters office must provide proof of identity, age and residency. A valid Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana identification card having the current address or a birth certificate or other documents which establish identity, age, and residency may be submitted.
Again you can also apply online to register to vote or make changes to your registration by going to the following website: www.GeauxVote.com.
Any voter having questions may call the Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters office at 369-4407 or send an email to iberiarov@sos.la.gov.