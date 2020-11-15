Films honored at Iberia Film Festival

The Iberia Film Festival had to make some adjustments to pull off its annual showing in the age of COVID, but for the people who attended, the results were well worth their effort.
The festival’s backdrop, for those red-carpet moments, was set up outdoors, under the eave of the Essanee Theater’s marquee. Inside, the concession stand was closed, instead serving as a shelf for bottles of water for parched patrons.
But the trappings aren’t what the festival is really about, anyway. Inside the theater, the 40 people who attended were treated to a melange of short films of various genres, from mood pieces and dark comedies to horror flicks and, well, horror comedies.
Emcee and Iberia Performing Arts League President Charlie Robertson kept the pace brisk as the films proceeded through the afternoon, first with a two-hour screening of short horror films, followed by a second two-hour block of documentaries, local films, experimental work, and animation.
A nice touch was the wrapping for this year’s awards. Affectionately known as “The Mossy Oaks,” the silhouetted statues came packaged in their own socially safe and sanitary zip-locked bags, properly sterile for the winners’ protection.
Of the 15 films presented, only eight were awarded. One filmmaker, New Iberia’s James Edmunds, placed in two categories — best experimental film and best local film — with his short “Taste of Summer,” making the competition even more challenging.