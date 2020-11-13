Local film lovers will still have a chance to enjoy the Iberia Film Festival this weekend.
The festival traditionally brings in a mixture of local and national films that enter their pieces into the festival for event-goers to enjoy.
This year, the festival is doing its part to observe state and local COVID-19 guidelines. Limited seating and social distancing will be enforced, while masks will be required.
The festival takes place Saturday, with horror shorts being presented from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and local documentaries, experimental, narrative, mobile media and animation shorts being presented from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Some of the entries for this year’s festival include “Zombie Pizza Party,” a 10-minute film with a teaser that simply says “the only thing missing from a zombie apocalypse is pizza.”
There’s also “Loup Garou in the Bayou,” a proof-of-concept video that asks what exactly happens when two Cajuns just trying to make a living have to save their town from a Loup Garou when they don’t even know what a Loup Garou is.
Other short films will bring some local talent to light, including “The Taste of Summer” from local filmmaker James Edmunds. The film is described as a poetic exploration of the sultry season.
There will also be “Salty Duck” from local artist Paul Schexnayder. The film is said to serve up dark humor with a side of whimsical illustrations as well as a delicious ending.
Theater seating will be limited to 50 percent of capacity. Tickets will be very limited and are available for online purchase only at www.ipaltheater.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door and concession stands will not be open. Free bottled water will be available, however.