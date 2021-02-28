Fight over St. Martin Parish Council member insurance benefits continues

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will vote on changes to the parish’s personnel policy and procedures manual Tuesday night amidst an ongoing fight over the continuation of insurance benefits for council members.
The elimination of parish subsidies for council members’ insurance coverage has been a bone of contention since the issue was raised last June. At that time, both District 3 Councilwoman Tangie Narcisse and District 7 Councilman Vincent Alexander spoke against the change. On several occasions since, Alexander has been vocal in his opposition of stripping the benefits, even though Parish President Chester Cedars said the continuation of the practice of providing coverage violates the parish charter.
When the ordinance proposing the change came up for a vote in August, it failed in a 4-4 vote with District 1 Councilman Byron Fuselier, District 2 Councilwoman Carla JeanBatiste, Narcisse, and Alexander voting against the change. At that meeting, District 9 Councilman Daniel Richard was absent.
If the measure goes before the council for a vote with all nine members present, it is highly likely it would pass with a 5-4 majority.
According to information District 6 Councilman Brook Champagne provided when he introduced the motion to eliminate council member coverage last year, the insurance coverage costs the parish $1,240 per month per council member. The salary for the council position is only $800 per month.
The council will also consider adding a personnel director or officer position as part of its revamp of the policy and procedures.
The council will also consider appointing Deputy Clerk of the Council Brooke Gillespie to full clerk, replacing longtime Council Clerk Laci Laperouse, who will be leaving her position.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St., in St. Martinville.