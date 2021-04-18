A little rain didn’t get in the way of La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia’s 9th Annual Running of the Bulls around New Iberia Saturday morning.
Under gray skies and a surprisingly chilly wind, more than 50 runners of all ages gathered to compete in either a one mile fun run, a 5 kilometer race or a 10 kilometer race along the banks of the Bayou Teche.
Although there were a few serious runners stretching and limbering up under the Warehouse Pavilion for the events, most of the participants were there just for fun, or to support the New Iberia Spanish Festival. Although the race was held, the festival itself is on hiatus again this year due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the festival’s court were on hand to help runners sign up and to distribute tickets to participants. Other volunteers manned tables offering snacks of fresh fruit and drinks for the runners on one side of the pavilion and merchandise to commemorate the race on the other side.
If you seem to remember the last Running of the Bulls taking place only a few months ago, you would not be mistaken. The coronavirus shutdown forced the 2020 New Iberia Spanish Festival to first postpone its annual event from April until September, then cancel it entirely. The road race, however, went on.
In the 2021 race, Noah Johnson won the one-mile “Fun Run” in the male 14 and under category. Camille McGowen won in the female 14 and under. In the 15 and over categories, Dylan Pausic won the male category and Katelyn Cowie took the women’s title.
In the 5k race, Tyler Blissett won overall on the male side. Madalynn Salsman won in the female overall division.
In the 10k race, Corey Trim won for the men while Tessa Garret took the overall women’s prize.
The race also featured a category for runners with dogs, so the canine competitors could take part in the race with their human companions.
In the one mile “Fun Run,” Artie Fontane won in the dog racing category. In the 5k, the dog race winners were Spenser Sonnier and his dog, Kovu. There was no winner in the 10k dog category.
The biggest team award went to “Geaux Tigers.”