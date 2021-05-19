Jeanerette High School graduated 58 students Monday evening at the school auditorium.
Leading the class are valedictorian Abigail Hebert and salutatorian Diamond Robertson.
Hebert, 18, is the daughter of Paul and Paula Hebert. Hebert’s accomplishments include being named the 2020-2021 JHS Student of the Year, Entre Nous Club of Jeanerette scholarship recipient, Upward Bound Bridge scholarship recipient, placing 4th in Geometry and 2nd in English at the ULL District Literary Rally.
At school, Hebert is involved in the BETA Club, 4-H Club, National Honors Society, Upward Bound, Talent Search, and the school newspaper. In her free time, HebertI takes dance classes and also teaches dancing to younger kids. In the fall, Hebert plans to attend Louisiana State University and major in Animal Sciences with a concentration in Pre-Veterinary Medicine, with the hope of becoming a veterinarian and opening her own practice.
Robertson is the daughter of Donna Stubbs and Chad Robertson. She is graduating with a cumulative GPA of 3.70. Robertson has been co-captain of the cheerleading team, Beta Club, Chapel Club, Upward Bound, Talent Search and The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
Hebert plans to study biology pre-med at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University to
one day pursue her passion of helping others as an anesthesiologist.