While most people are keeping their eyes on the Nov. 3 presidential election, voters in the unincorporated areas of Iberia Parish have another decision coming up next weekend.
Early voting for the Aug. 15 municipal general election closed Saturday with less than 600 votes cast, with the renewal of the Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1 tax renewal as the only item on the ballot.
According to the Iberia Parish Registrar of Voters Office, 111 ballots were cast in person, with 452 received by mail.
Because the tax is only applicable to residents in the unincorporated areas of Iberia Parish, not all polling places will be open. Those voters who live in one of the parish municipalities — Jeanerette, Delcambre and New Iberia — are not eligible to vote on the tax.
If passed, the renewal will authorize the continued collection of the 8.52-mill tax for another 10-year period. Revenue from the tax funds the Iberia Parish Fire District No. 1, which provides fire protection for the unincorporated areas of the parish.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. Voters will be asked for a picture identification card to vote at the polling place. Accepted forms of identification include a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana special ID card, LA Wallet digital driver’s license, or other generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature.
Poll workers will ask voters who do not have a picture ID identifying questions and require them to sign an identification affidavit before voting.