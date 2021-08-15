ST. MARTINVILLE – Devout Catholics from all over southwest Louisiana congregated along the Bayou Teche for the annual Fete Dieu du Teche Sunday.
The Eucharistic procession started early Sunday with a French Mass led by Diocese of Lafayette Bishop John Douglas Deshotel at St. Leo’s in Leonville.
Following the Mass, stops were made at Arnaudville, Cecilia, Breaux Bridge, Parks and finally St. Martinville where a procession was made to St. Martin du Tours Catholic Church for Benediction.
The Fete is a twofold celebration. It commemorates the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary who also serves as the patroness of the Acadian people and Acadiana. The day is an important one for Catholics all over the world and the Teche Area’s heavily Catholic population.
The Fete is also a commemoration of the anniversary of the arrival of the French-Canadian immigrants who would eventually become southwest Louisiana’s Cajun population.
In the same way that the first Acadian settlers sailed the Bayou Teche to find a new home following exile from their homeland, the Fete Dieu du Teche follows the same course.
“Having a boat procession with the Blessed Sacrament and a statue of the Assumption involving priests, religious and laity is basically what happened in 1765,” according to the Community of Jesus Crucified, the religious order in charge of the event.
The Fete consists of a fleet of boats sailing down the Bayou Teche complete with religious statues, incense and the monstrance containing the Eucharist at the center of the procession.
Those watching from the sidelines kneeled in observation of their religious convictions as the boats passed and finally landed on St. Martinville Sunday afternoon.
“It’s a very important day for us,” event-goer Abby Hebert said at the event. “It’s a really beautiful day.”