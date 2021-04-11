Supporters of the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival who braved Saturday’s morning rain were rewarded with plenty of sunshine the rest of the day, and many literary-related activities for local residents and tourists to enjoy.
The festival, which took a break last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up, returned to New Iberia to the delight of local residents, authors, musicians and literary enjoyers.
The festival is perhaps one of the most versatile in Iberia Parish, featuring a litany of activities from cooking demonstrations to symposiums to children’s workshops.
The festival was conceived as a tribute to James Lee Burke and his internationally famous character Dave Robicheaux, who calls New Iberia home in Burke’s series of books and brings fans from all over the world to see the city that inspired the author.
Saturday’s portion of the festival focused in downtown New Iberia, where booksellers sold their wares along the sidewalk of Main Street near the Sliman Theater and Bouligny Plaza.
Among the many vendors was Ruth Davis, who attracted attention thanks to her pirate outfit that served as an advertisement for her book “Thirteen Rivers, the Last Voyage of La Belle.” The book chronicles the discovery of the French sailing ship La Belle off the Texas coast in 1995, and is considered to be one of the most significant shipwreck recoveries in the Western Hemisphere.
Davis, a resident of Palestine, Texas, said she made the trip to New Iberia after hearing about the literary festival to simultaneously show her book to new readers and see what the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival was all about.
“We wanted to see what kind of festival y’all had,” Davis said. “It rained a little in the morning but it’s been great so far.”
At the same time Davis was chatting with New Iberia natives, other event-goers were sitting at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, where the smell of delicious food awaited those who attended a ticketed cooking demonstration.
Samantha and Cody Carroll held a cooking demonstration for interested festival attendees, cooking up delicious brunch foods in Bouligny Plaza.
Samantha Carroll, who serves as the executive director of the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, said she got connected to the literary festival as a result of being in that organization.
The couple also own a restaurant in New Roads and are about to open a second in Prairieville. After an audience member joked that the couple should open a restaurant in New Iberia, the couple laughed and remarked that they had enjoyed their time in New Iberia.
Other events included various children’s workshops that were held in the Sliman Theater, as well as the Andy Smith Band playing in the gazebo of Bouligny Plaza early Saturday.
The festival continues with a Live Oak Walk, and a Symphony Sunday in the Park will end the weekend festivities. The symphony itself starts at 3 p.m. but pre-activities will begin at 1 p.m.