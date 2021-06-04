The Festival of Live Oaks at New Iberia City Park is back and better than ever this year with a celebration of New Iberia’s beautiful scenery following a year off.
The festival was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and will now be taking the stage a little later than regularly scheduled.
Here are four things to know about the Festival of Live Oaks.
1. The festival is dedicated to the trees that adorn New Iberia City Parks and many other places in Iberia Parish. Originally titled Tribute to the Trees, the festival has always had music, games and even an Easter egg hunt for children.
2. The festival includes a barbecue cookoff. A few years after its inception, the family of the late Brudley Kibodeaux began the barbecue competition associated with the festival which has gone on ever since. The competition is now in its 22nd year.
3. The cookoff includes competition in six categories — ribs, roadkill (anything except ribs and chicken), chicken, brisket, sauce and sides. Nine to 10 teams typically compete in a variety of categories throughout the day. This year, a junior barbecue cookoff division is also being added.
4. The festival includes many other treats including music from Donna Angelle, various entertainment for children and many craft and sweets booths that sell their wares during the day.
The Festival of Live Oaks will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Any barbecue team or vendor interested in participating may contact Pat Thibodeaux at 519-5886 or New Iberia City Park at 369-2337 for registration forms or more information.