Ferguson felt connected to faculty, student body as NISH assistant principal

Brett Ferguson was chosen by the Iberia Principal’s Association as the high school assistant principal of the year.
Ferguson, a former assistant principal at New Iberia Senior High, accepted a new position at the district’s educational center in January. During his time at NISH, he said he was able to really connect with the faculty and student body, and was honored to accept the award.
What is your history with education in Iberia Parish?
I have spent my entire career in Iberia Parish in a variety of roles and positions. The majority of the career was spent at Jeanerette High. While at the school, I spent several years as a classroom teacher, then a curriculum coordinator/master teacher before spending three years as the school’s assistant principal. I look back at my time there very fondly as it helped craft me as a professional. In 2018, I was named the assistant principal of academics at New Iberia Senior High. While my time at NISH was short, I felt very connected with the faculty and student body. And I think we did some great work in moving the school forward academically. In January, I accepted a new position at the educational center as the district’s school improvement and assessment specialist. In this position, I not only serve as the back-up district testing coordinator but it also provides me a platform to serve all schools in implementing programs focused on increasing student achievement.
How did you feel about getting chosen as assistant principal of the year?
It is certainly humbling. What makes the recognition so special is that this award is selected by the Iberia Principals’ Association. These are the folks who know what you do on a daily basis because they too are doing it. To have your colleagues recognize your work just makes it a little more special.
How has being an assistant principal during COVID-19 affected your job?
Administrators across the board have dedicated a large portion of their time to supporting our teachers, students, and parents in this new world. Our students and parents had to return to schools that looked and operated completely different. I know administrators and schools worked tirelessly to implement new policies concerning social distancing and contact tracing in order to reassure our community that their children were safe in our care. Without a doubt though, our teachers have been the most heavily impacted by these changes. Our teachers have not only had to completely revamp their methods of teaching all in real time. They have been asked to implement new sanitation routines, monitoring systems, while teaching students in a physical classroom, as well as virtually. Yet, we will beat this if we all work collaboratively and do our part.