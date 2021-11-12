Former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster was sentenced in a Myanmar court to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty of several charges, according to the Associated Press.
The charges mentioned included allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information during Fenster's time as managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine.
According to the AP, Fenster was found guilty of contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. He was sentenced to the maximum term on each charge and ordered to pay a 100,000 kyat ($56) fine.
Fenster’s detention is only the latest act of suppression against media in Myanmar. Since taking power, the junta has revoked independent publishing and broadcast licenses, raided newspaper offices and targeted journalists for arrest. In July, it was reported that more than 80 journalists have been taken into custody with more than half of them still being held.
During his tenure at The Daily Iberian, Fenster won first place in the Louisiana Press Association’s Best News Story category for a story on the families of murder victims still looking for closure years after losing their loved ones to violence in the community.
Many in the community who knew Fenster during his time in the Teche Area spoke out earlier this year in support of his release.